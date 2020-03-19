coronavirus texas

Driver license offices are closed, so what can you do if you need to renew?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced all Texas driver's license offices are closed temporarily.

But don't worry, if your license is about to expire or already has, the state will allow you to use it. Here are the two criteria.

First, the expiration date on your license, Texas ID card or election certificate has to be on or after March 13, 2020.

Second, once the disaster declaration ends, your expired license is valid up to 60 days.

Make sure you pay close attention to the latest information out of the governor's office, as the disaster declaration usually lasts 30 days.

Impact of coronavirus on southeast Texas

Here's the map of how far coronavirus has spread across the US

Gov. Greg Abbott to discus latest COVID-19 efforts
