Sex assault charges filed against 61-year-old driving school instructor in SW Houston

Drivers' education instructor Ronald Avery Eglin is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl during her driving lesson on Oct. 2.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a driver's education instructor for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl last month in southwest Houston.

Ronald Avery Eglin, 61, who police say owns and operates a driver's education business in the 12000 block of Almeda Road, is charged with sexual assault.

The teen told investigators Eglin sexually assaulted her during and after her Oct. 2 driving lesson.

Eglin was arrested last week and was subsequently charged. He remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who might have been victimized by Eglin to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1180.

