Person stuck inside vehicle after crashing into apartments near Gulf Freeway, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is trapped inside a vehicle after they slammed into an apartment complex off the Gulf Freeway, SkyEye video shows.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. Monday along the feeder road and the Gulf Freeway inbound.

SkyEye was at the scene and captured video of the car, which appeared to have left the road and slammed into the apartment complex.

Firefighters are at the scene working to pull some of the debris off the vehicle. It appears the car is completely submerged under a lot of wood.

It is unknown if any people inside the building were injured, and we're working to learn the condition of the driver as well.

As for those driving in the area, if you're headed into downtown Houston, stay on those mainlanes because the feeder road is getting backed up.