Driver fatally shot by another driver during confrontation in NW Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after an alleged confrontation in northwest Harris County on Wednesday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, at about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at 10056 Bammel North Houston.

When they arrived, deputies discovered two men in separate vehicles had been involved in an altercation.

One driver reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle admitted to deputies he had shot the other driver, who he says also pointed a gun at him.

Investigators said they did recover a handgun from the vehicle of the driver who had died.

HCSO said the driver who fired his gun was identified as a 21-year-old man. He has not been charged and is said to be cooperating with authorities.

ABC13 asked the sheriff's office if the case is being considered as road rage, but deputies said more information is needed to make that conclusion.

Anyone with information about the case or who witnessed the shooting or the disturbance before is urged to contact the sheriff's office homicide unit at 713-274-9100.