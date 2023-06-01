Man charged for allegedly shooting at women in apparent road rage incident on Fondren

A man accused of chasing two women and shooting at them is adding to the troubling trend of apparent road rage in Housotn's roads, data shows.

Data from Rice University report shows that about half of all gun violence incidents from 2018 to 2021 had tie to transportation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of chasing after two women and shooting at them, in what police believe was a case of road rage, is now charged with aggravated assault.

Houston police have identified the shooter as Yordan Falcon. A woman told a Houston police officer she accidentally cut off a man, later identified as Falcon, on Fondren Road near Moonmist Drive.

Falcon then reportedly chased after her Toyota Tacoma in his Porsche Panamera - shooting at her and her passenger several times with a turquoise pistol. A bullet hit her door and was lodged in the truck's dashboard. The woman said Falcon drove off after she slammed her truck into his vehicle.

Court records show Falcon was out on bond for three separate incidents, involving illegal firearms and reckless driving at the time of the shooting.

The dramatic incident is one of more than 10 apparent cases of road rage ABC13 has covered in the past two months.

Earlier this week, someone shot at a woman and her 5-year-old son, for honking in Rice Military.

Our ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows that of the 392 homicides in Houston this year, almost a quarter happened on a highway, street, or alley. More than 16% occurred in a parking lot. Though it is unclear how many of those incidents were related to road rage, because of how the cases are reported.

Similarly, Rice University just put out a report showing that about half of all gun violence incidents in Houston from 2018 to 2021 had some tie to transportation.

