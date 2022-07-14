man shot

Driver shot in head while trying to flee suspected robbers in northwest Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was shot in the head by suspected robbers when one of them opened fire as he tried to get away from them in northwest Harris County, the sheriff's office said.

The man was asleep in his car at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday on Cypress Station Drive when two people approached his car and tried to rob him, deputies say the man told them.

As he started to drive away, one of the suspects allegedly fired several shots at his car. Two of the bullets grazed him in the head.

The man made it to FM 1960 near Kuykendahl, where he stopped in a shopping center parking lot and called for help.

First responders arrived and took him to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say there was also an attempted carjacking in the same area prior to the shooting, but authorities can't say yet if it's the same suspects.
