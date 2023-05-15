Investigators believe the driver may have been racing with another vehicle before being shot. More answers are expected after they speak to the passenger.

Driver killed after being shot twice may have been racing with another vehicle, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died after being shot and then crashing into several vehicles and a storage container on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Harris County, deputies said.

The shooting happened at about midnight Monday in 11300 block of the Eastex Freeway.

A truck arrived at the scene early Monday to flip the truck after the driver slammed into a shipping container. Miraculously, the passenger in the truck survived.

The black truck was going northbound on the freeway when shots were fired. The driver then took an exit and lost control of the truck, authorities said.

The truck slammed into at least four cars in the lot at the Eastex Collision Repair, flipping several times and slamming into a shipping container.

Investigators told us there are bullet holes in the tailgate, and the driver was shot twice and taken to a hospital in Kingwood where he died.

Right now, Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators believe the truck may have been racing with another vehicle. They also are looking into whether an altercation with another driver may have started at a car rally that was happening down the road at a Home Depot.

"We don't know if for sure another car was there or after they left that the altercation occurred. We haven't had a chance to interview the passenger at this point," Sgt. Ben Beall said.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a red, four-door car, possibly a Ford.

Two lanes of the feeder have reopened, but it's slow going.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.