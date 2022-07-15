Police investigating motive in drive-by shooting in Sunnyside area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were injured inside of a home in the Sunnyside area during a drive-by shooting, police said.The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of Colonial Lane and Hondo Street.Authorities said a dark-colored car stopped in front of the home. Someone then got out and fired several shots through the front door before running off.The bullets penetrated the wall, hitting the men who police said are both in their 60s.The men were rushed to Ben Taub Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Unit is investigating the incident.