Man shot and killed in drive-by shooting outside convenience store on Hillcroft, Houston police say

Officers said they do not have a motive or a description of the shooter, so if you know anything, you are urged to contact Houston police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at a convenience store in southwest Houston, police said.

Officers said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Avenue and Farwell Drive.

The man was with a group of people when a car drove by and the gunman opened fire, police said.

Officers do not have a motive or a description of the shooter.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department.