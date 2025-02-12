2 boys, 1 adult hospitalized after being shot, stabbed during robbery in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two juveniles and one adult are in the hospital after being shot in southeast Houston on Tuesday night, police announced.

Officials said the incident occurred in the 3400 block of Southway Drive at about 7 p.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victims include a 12-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and an adult man.

Authorities said the adult was approached by three to four men who announced a robbery and began to fight, stab, and shoot the victim. The suspects took the man's wallet and encountered two boys in an apartment complex. The suspects allegedly shot and stabbed the young victims before fleeing the scene.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly found the boys hiding under a truck.

All three were transported to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department. While their exact conditions remain unknown, authorities said they are all expected to survive.

Details surrounding the shooting remain limited as the investigation continues.

Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD said that the shooting may have been the result of a robbery, but no suspects have been identified at this time.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.