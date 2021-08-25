face mask

Texas man strips off clothing at school board meeting while expressing thoughts on masks

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas man strips down to boxers during school board meeting

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas man stripped down to his boxers while at a Dripping Springs ISD school board meeting to express his bare thoughts on masks in schools.

The nearly four-hour-long meeting was held on Monday, Aug. 23, and about 30 minutes in, James Akers went up to the mic to express his thoughts.

"I'm here to say I do not like government, or any other entity telling me what to do," Akers began. "But, sometimes I've got to push the envelope a little bit, and I've just decided that I'm going to not just talk about it, but I'm going to walk the walk."

As he continued his discussion about the laws in place, Akers began to take off pieces of clothing.

"At work, they make me wear this jacket. I hate it. They make me wear this shirt and tie. I hate it," he said. "On the way over here I ran three stop signs and four red lights. I almost killed somebody out there. But, by God, it's my roads too. So I have every right to drive as fast as I want to."

The 15-year resident of Dripping Springs, who has a child in high school, ended his discussion in only his underwear before the mic was turned off and he left.

On Tuesday, according to KXAN, Akers told them the decision to speak before the board came as tensions and divisions ran high in the district.

Masks in Dripping Springs ISD, which is located outside of Austin, are not required but rather recommended.

KXAN reported the school district declined to comment on Akers' public remarks.

SEE ALSO:

HISD superintendent stops short of vaccine mandate on 1st day of school

'A community ripped apart' Fort Bend ISD board approves mask mandate

Houston-area schools now report more than 5,000 active COVID cases

Gov. Abbott's office says there's 'no loophole' after Texas City ISD adds masks to dress code
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtexasface masktexas newsschoolsschool boardtexas
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season: CDC
Man accused of stabbing restaurant manager over face mask arrested
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News