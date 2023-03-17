Overwhelming demand leads Drake to add 14 more 'It's All A Blur' tour shows, including in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Can't make it to the June 21 concert of Drake's 'It's All A Blur' tour with 21 Savage in Houston? Don't worry, you can catch it the next day as it was announced that 14 new shows were added to the rapper's highly anticipated tour.

Due to overwhelming demand to see the 'Uptown' rapper, Live Nation announced that a second show had been added in Houston at the Toyota Center for Thursday, June 22, following his Wednesday evening concert on June 21.

A second show was added at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday, June 25, the next day after his first performance in the city on Saturday, June 24.

This is the first tour since 2018 for the 'Hotline Bling' artist. Since then, he has released four albums and reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets are now available for the new and original dates here.

