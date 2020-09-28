Texas home built by Dr Pepper co-founder bubbles onto market for $1.4 million

WACO, Texas -- You can now drink up a piece of history in Waco. A grand 135-year-old home built by one of the men who introduced Dr Pepper to the world just went on the market for $1.39 million.The 4,724-square-foot Folk Victorian-style estate, at 1503 Washington Ave., contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Wade Morrison built the home in 1885. That's the same year Morrison's Old Corner Drug Store in Waco initially sold Dr Pepper at its soda fountain.Charles Alderton, a pharmacist at the store, invented the 23-flavor concoction. Morrison came up with the name Dr Pepper, and he co-founded the company that first bottled the soda. The drink made its big-time debut in 1904 at the World's Fair in St. Louis.