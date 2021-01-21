Harris County Public Health doctor stole 9 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, DA says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Public Health doctor is accused of stealing a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced.According to a news release issued on Thursday afternoon, Dr. Hasan Gokal stole the vial that contained nine doses while working at the county vaccination site at Lyndsay Lyons Park in Humble on Dec. 29.A week later, Gokal told a fellow Harris County Public Health employee, who then reported him to supervisors. Mishandling a vaccine can result in a loss of government funding to the county, according to Harris County Public Health officials, who first investigated the matter resulting in Gokal getting fired."He abused his position to place his friends and family in line in front of people who had gone through the lawful process to be there," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. "What he did was illegal and he'll be held accountable under the law."Gokal is being prosecuted by the Public Corruption Division of the Harris County District Attorney's Office.He's being charged with theft by a public servant. The Class A Misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.Eyewitness News reached out to Harris County Public Health for comment. A spokesperson issued the following statement: