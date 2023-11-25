2 people found shot in northwest Harris Co. neighborhood, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation got underway on Friday evening after two people were reportedly shot in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of Trail Valley Way, which is down the way from Ray L. Shotwell Middle School.

Details of the shooting are limited at this time.

No further details were provided by officials on a possible suspect or a description.

