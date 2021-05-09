child shot

Man accused of shooting 4-year-old girl to be held without bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting another man 19 times and wounding a 4-year-old girl last week was ordered held without bond in the case.

Dornell Jenkins, 26, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Denovist Hall, 31.

Jenkins appeared in court Monday morning after his arrest over the weekend.

Hall and a 4-year-old girl were the victims in the shooting at an apartment complex in north Harris County on May 3.

The child was hit by a stray bullet and was last listed in critical condition, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"It appears the little girl was a totally innocent bystander in a separate vehicle at the time when shots rang out," Gonzalez said at the time of the shooting.

"It looks like somebody just sprayed a lot of bullets towards that adult male," Gonzalez said.

Charging documents revealed Hall had been hit 19 times and Jenkins is accused of continuing to shoot him after the victim fell to the ground.

Jenkins is also accused of assault of a family member impeding breath, which is connected to a struggle with his ex-girlfriend, according to court proceedings.
