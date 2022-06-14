Joe Jonas partners with TxDOT to represent Don't Mess With Texas anti-littering campaign

The tweet also revealed a humorous commercial video in which Jonas appears as the main star.
It’s finally here! It’s time to share our new anti-litter campaign starring @joejonas our new #DontmesswithTexas spokesperson. 🤩🤠 Check out his hilarious take on how to avoid litter and keep our state clean. #2022DMWTCeleb pic.twitter.com/Y27nhlHElk— Don’t mess with Texas (@DMWT_Program) June 13, 2022
The campaign focuses on the cost of littering and has been working to help reduce it in Texas for over 35 years.
Joe Jonas also shared the campaign video through his personal Twitter account.
Don’t mess with Texas means don’t litter. I take that pretty seriously… #DontmesswithTexas pic.twitter.com/BRpYvGRDbt— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 13, 2022
You can find out more information on the anti-littering campaign through the Don't Mess With Texas website.
Despite the Lone Star State campaign, the Jonas Brothers member, who calls New Jersey home, has no deep Texas roots, at least from what we know.
But that didn't stop the campaign to tap him as its latest big-name spokesperson.
"Joe understands the pride that we have in our state and in keeping it clean for everyone to enjoy its beauty, now and in the future," said Becky Ozuna, coordinator for the Don't mess with Texas campaign. "We are thrilled to have Joe join us in bringing attention to our litter-free message through his comedic talent and timing."