Joe Jonas partners with TxDOT to represent Don't Mess With Texas anti-littering campaign

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT announced Joe Jonas as the new spokesperson for its anti-litter campaign on Monday through their Don't Mess With Texas Twitter page.

The tweet also revealed a humorous commercial video in which Jonas appears as the main star.

The campaign focuses on the cost of littering and has been working to help reduce it in Texas for over 35 years.

Joe Jonas also shared the campaign video through his personal Twitter account.



You can find out more information on the anti-littering campaign through the Don't Mess With Texas website.

Despite the Lone Star State campaign, the Jonas Brothers member, who calls New Jersey home, has no deep Texas roots, at least from what we know.

But that didn't stop the campaign to tap him as its latest big-name spokesperson.

"Joe understands the pride that we have in our state and in keeping it clean for everyone to enjoy its beauty, now and in the future," said Becky Ozuna, coordinator for the Don't mess with Texas campaign. "We are thrilled to have Joe join us in bringing attention to our litter-free message through his comedic talent and timing."
