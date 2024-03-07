United flight out of IAH caught fire after bubble wrap was sucked into engine, airline says

The fire to a United flight out of Houston was caused by bubble wrap being sucked into the plane's engine, according to the airline.

The fire to a United flight out of Houston was caused by bubble wrap being sucked into the plane's engine, according to the airline.

The fire to a United flight out of Houston was caused by bubble wrap being sucked into the plane's engine, according to the airline.

The fire to a United flight out of Houston was caused by bubble wrap being sucked into the plane's engine, according to the airline.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bubble wrap is believed to be the reason behind the fire caused to a United flight engine that departed from Houston, according to the airline.

The incident, which was caught on camera, happened Monday shortly after the Boeing 737 took off from Bush Airport, headed toward Fort Meyers, Florida.

United said bubble wrap was sucked into the plane's engine. It's unclear how it happened, but the airline said employees are always looking for litter on tarmacs.

RELATED: United engine catches fire minutes into flight from Bush Airport: 'Thought we were going to die'

"The plane was nosediving, and the pilot was bringing the plane back up," a passenger told ABC13 on Wednesday. "The plane was also rocking back and forth a lot."

The plane in this situation was repaired and is now back in service.