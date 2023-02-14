Woman's family member accused of killing boyfriend during fight in Houston's Fifth Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide the fate of a woman's family member who is accused of shooting her boyfriend to death during an argument in northeast Harris County, according to police.

On Feb. 10, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Chateau Street at about 10:55 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old man lying inside the home's front entrance.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics after officers attempted medical treatment, according to HPD.

Investigators said the 67-year-old was arguing with his girlfriend at home when she decided to leave.

Two of her family members reportedly came to the house to help her leave, when one of them got into an argument with her boyfriend.

The 67-year-old allegedly shot a bullet into the ground at the family member, who took cover behind a parked vehicle, according to police.

Investigators said the family member returned fire at the boyfriend, striking him in the leg.

Another witness at the scene then called the police.

Authorities announced Monday that the case would be presented to a grand jury for review.