Man shot to death, reportedly while breaking into estranged wife's home in Atascocita

Deputies say a man was shot and killed in Atascocita, allegedly by his ex, after reportedly kicking in her door in order to get inside the home.

Deputies say a man was shot and killed in Atascocita, allegedly by his ex, after reportedly kicking in her door in order to get inside the home.

Deputies say a man was shot and killed in Atascocita, allegedly by his ex, after reportedly kicking in her door in order to get inside the home.

Deputies say a man was shot and killed in Atascocita, allegedly by his ex, after reportedly kicking in her door in order to get inside the home.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Atascocita, allegedly by his ex, after reportedly kicking in her door in order to get inside the home.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Woodlace. Investigators tell ABC13 a 39-year-old woman is accused of shooting a 39-year-old man after he forced entry into the home.

According to HCSO, the man was the estranged common-law husband of the accused shooter.

The sheriff's office confirms the case will be sent to a grand jury. Deputies say the woman who fired her gun is cooperating with investigators and no charges are expected to be filed on this case for now.

"We are aware that there were some previous calls for service," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez added that the Precinct 4 Constable's Office was called twice to the home on Monday afternoon.

"On both cases, it's our understanding when ... Precinct 4 deputies arrived, the male had already fled the location," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Deputies on scene and the sheriff's office on Tuesday afternoon confirmed charges against the man were submitted to the DA's office Monday afternoon but weren't accepted.

The sheriff says the DA's office asked for additional investigation on the case before they were able to accept said charges.

Right before 1 a.m. Tuesday, police say the man reportedly came back to the home on Woodlace Drive.

"Apparently, he showed up at that time. He was able to go to the back of the door. He kicked the door in and went inside the home, and she at that point, produced a pistol and was able to shoot him at the location," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released by authorities as of Tuesday evening.

At this point it is unknown how many times prior to this week Precinct 4 has responded to the home for disturbances or incidents. ABC13 has submitted an inquiry with the constable's office records department.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.