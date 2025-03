Man hospitalized after shooting in north Harris County, HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is hospitalized after a shooting in north Harris County on Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Patrol District 2 Captain.

Deputies say the man was shot while driving near the area and stopped at Aldine Mail Route Road at Sellers Road.

According to authorities, the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited to what led to the shooting.