Woman charged for shooting her husband while he was lying in bed in SE Houston, records allege

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of shooting her husband while he was lying in bed in southeast Houston last week.
Tomecia Lashelle Bell, 33, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member for the Aug. 3 incident.
The Houston Police Department responded to 4002 Corder St. at about 11:55 a.m. that day and discovered a man had been shot.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
According to police, Bell told officers she and her husband got into a domestic dispute when she grabbed a gun at some point and accidentally discharged it, hitting him. Court records allege she shot him while he was lying in bed.
Bell's bond was set at $40,000.