Woman charged for shooting her husband while he was lying in bed in SE Houston, records allege

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 7:00PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of shooting her husband while he was lying in bed in southeast Houston last week.

Tomecia Lashelle Bell, 33, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member for the Aug. 3 incident.

The Houston Police Department responded to 4002 Corder St. at about 11:55 a.m. that day and discovered a man had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, Bell told officers she and her husband got into a domestic dispute when she grabbed a gun at some point and accidentally discharged it, hitting him. Court records allege she shot him while he was lying in bed.

Bell's bond was set at $40,000.

