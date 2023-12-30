Mother of woman shot, killed by husband on Christmas, warns others to leave if they're in danger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a mother killed in a tragic murder-suicide on Christmas Day is speaking out to help other victims of domestic violence.

Fannie Uresti, 34, was shot to death by her husband, Roberto Hernandez, who then shot himself, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened inside the couple's home on Grasilla Drive near South Post Oak and Highway 90 shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday.

Officers with the HPD said when they arrived at the scene, one of the couple's children, a 14-year-old girl, met them outside and told them what happened.

Rosa Salinas, Uresti's mother, says she lives with her daughter, but at the time of the murder, she was visiting family in Mexico.

"I feel dead, but I'm living. My heart has been ripped from me, my daughter, my baby. I am so weak. The only reason I'm standing is for my grandchildren. My grandchildren need me," Salinas said

All three of Salina's grandchildren were home during the shooting.

Uresti's sister says the 14-year-old heard her father yell, 'You'll be sorry!' Then, moments later, he slammed the bedroom door, and gunshots rang out.

She says when she went inside the room, and her mom and dad were already on the floor.

"I was talking to her and trying to move her, and she wouldn't wake up. She wouldn't answer me," Rosangelica Martinez-Delacruz, Uresti's sister, said.

Salinas said she spent most of her days caring for the kids, but custody was granted to Hernandez's sister.

Salinas said she has been able to see them. She currently doesn't have a permanent residence, which plays a part in the custody battle.

She's eventually hoping to care for the girls full-time.

"I think what those kids deserve is to be with us, with her, so she can help ease their pain, and they can comfort her," Martinez-Delacruz said.

Salinas said the kids didn't know it, but Uresti was planning to divorce their father.

She said she never saw Sanchez hit her daughter, but he controlled her every move.

Salinas said he even prevented Uresti from learning English and occasionally leaving the house.

According to HPD, Uresti told police her husband was tracking her movements 11 days before she was murdered.

In that report, HPD says Uresti never indicated he was abusive or was a threat to the children. They say she also couldn't provide any evidence that he was tracking her whereabouts.

The case was never assigned, according to HPD, and Uresti was sent home with a packet of domestic violence resources.

Salinas says she begged her daughter to leave.

"Go and get help so what happened to my daughter doesn't happen to you. Please leave when you think you're in danger," Salinas said.

The family is getting help from the Texas Crime Victim's Assistance Compensation fund, which covers up to $ 6,500 in funeral costs.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe.