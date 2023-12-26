3 children without parents after husband and wife die in murder-suicide in SW Houston on Christmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three children are without their parents after a husband and wife were found dead in a murder-suicide in southwest Houston on Christmas Day, according to police.

It happened inside a home on Grasila Drive near South Post Oak and Highway 90 shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

Houston police said when they arrived at the home, one of the children met them outside and told them what happened.

At that point, police went inside the house and found both of the children's parents dead. Investigators believe they died in a murder-suicide.

The three children, who police say are between 4 and 14 years old, were physically unharmed.

Now, authorities are trying to determine the best path forward for them.

"We do have family members on scene, who they'll probably be released to for the evening until something more permanent is available," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Investigators said they recovered what they believe is the murder weapon.

They are continuing to process evidence carefully, but at this time, HPD said they have no reason to believe there is any threat to the public.

If you are ever in a domestic violence situation, there is help available.

Here are two hotlines you can call:

Houston Area Women's Center - 713-528-2121

National Domestic Violence Hotline - 1-800-799-7233

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.