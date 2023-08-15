A homicide investigation got underway Monday after a woman was found shot to death.

Suspect called victim's family before she was found dead in vehicle in Houston's eastside, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead inside a vehicle in east Houston after a shooting, which police believe was the result of domestic violence.

The video above is from a preliminary report.

On Monday, the Houston Police Department said the woman was found on Allen Genoa Road in the Meadowbrook / Allendale area.

Investigators say the woman was shot in the neck and the head. Detectives believe her children's father is connected to her murder.

Asst. Chief Shondra Hatcher said a series of events happened leading up to the discovery. She said it started in northwest Houston when the victim's family answered a call from the suspect.

At about 3:45 p.m., officers received a call from the victim's family after the suspect told them he just killed his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his children, according to police.

Hatcher said police took a report, and about an hour later they received another call. But this time, it was from a federal probation officer in Houston's eastside.

The probation officer requested a welfare check at an apartment complex after the victim's family reached out, saying the officer's probationer admitted to killing the mother of his children.

Police said when officers went to the apartment complex, "everything seemed fine."

"There was no one who responded at the door. There were no signs of foul play," Asst. Chief Shondra Hatcher said.

About 30 minutes later, the woman's body was found in the 1100 block of Allen Genoa Road.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, which showed the suspect driving the vehicle with the victim in the passenger seat. About 10 minutes later, a woman driving a silver BMW bearing the Texas license plate SRZ-8098, pulled up behind them.

The suspect got out of the car and appeared to shoot "several rounds" into the vehicle, striking the victim, according to police. He and the unknown woman then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect was out on federal probation after being charged in Louisiana with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives say the victim and the suspect had two children, who are 14 and 16 years old. HPD says they are both safe.

"Family members said (the suspect) wants to go back to jail," Hatcher said, urging him to turn himself in.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.