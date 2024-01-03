FM-1960 dealership compassionate about canines' fates after cars destroyed: 'We feel for these dogs'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- You may remember surveillance video that only ABC13 showed you a few weeks ago of vicious stray dogs causing hundreds of dollars in damage to cars at a FM-1960 dealership.

The two dogs behind the damage are now in the custody of BARC, the the city of Houston's animal control, according to G Motors' management.

A Stafford mix was the first of the canines caught about a month ago. BARC named him Dasher.

The second dog was captured on Saturday.

There is video of at least four incidents where Dasher and his buddy are ripping cars to shreds on the lot.

PREVIOUS STORY: ONLY ON 13: Dogs tear apart cars at dealership, resulting in up to $350K in damage

A Cypress-area dealership thought a wolf was behind the carnage left behind to its vehicles. Instead, as video only on 13 shows, stray dogs were behind it.

Finance manager Imran Haq said between November and December, the dogs caused more than $350,000 worth of property damage.

"Especially the brown dog (Dasher) was the more aggressive kind of nature dog. The black one was more of a follower," Haq said.

After the first incident, Haq and sales manager, Gaby Fakhoury, contacted BARC.

Using BARC's cages and some cat food, they trapped Dasher about a month ago.

The black dog took a little longer to catch. Haq said they needed to strategically move the traps around the lot.

"We are going to start a new year over in 2024 with no fear of dogs," said Haq.

Fakhoury said the dogs were scaring off customers and employees.

"(I) just want all my customers to know that everything is taken cared of, and you know, we feel for these dogs, to be honest. But they are in good hands, so we don't have to worry about them right now. They can be adopted, or whatever the city of Houston wants to do," Fakhoury said.

A BARC spokesperson said Dasher was cleared by medical staff and showed no signs of aggression towards people, so he's adoptable.

His co-conspirator is safe but still being evaluated and waiting on a name.

Fakhoury wished them the best, chalking this up to a bizarre life lesson in problem solving.

"We have never seen something like this - dogs attacking cars and causing damage, but things happen, and there's always a solution for everything," Fakhoury said.

Employees at BARC theorized the dogs were chasing cats that were hiding under the cars.

