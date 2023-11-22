A Cypress-area dealership thought a wolf was behind the carnage left behind to its vehicles. Instead, as video only on 13 shows, stray dogs were behind it.

ONLY ON 13: Dogs tear apart cars at dealership, resulting in up to $350K in damage

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a surveillance video that plays out like a scene from a Stephen King novel.

It shows two dogs tearing apart vehicles at G Motors, a northwest Harris County car dealership off Cypress Creek Parkway. Employees said the incidents resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Video shows the dogs tearing off bumpers and fenders in three separate overnight incidents from Nov. 6 to Nov. 18. Sales manager Gaby Fakhoury said at least five cars were damaged. He estimates the incidents will cost $100,000 to $350,000.

Finance manager Imran Haq told ABC13 he thought "a wolf" was possibly responsible until reviewing the footage.

"You just never think a dog has the kind of power to tear up a car like that," Fakhoury said.

Footage of the first incident shows a cat, which employees believe the dogs may have been after.

Still, Fakhoury said employees are terrified.

"Nobody wants to leave their cars anymore. They want to make sure they get straight into the office. They're so scared," he explained.

He worries customers will soon feel the same and that business will "drop."

G Motors has filed reports with the Houston Police Department. Officers told employees and ABC13 it is a civil matter, meaning they cannot help.

"They are saying they cannot do anything until these dogs hurt someone," Haq said.

The department encouraged the business to hire a private investigator to find the dogs' owner, if there is one, so they can sue.

"We don't want to wait until someone really gets hurt," Fakhoury said.

A fence surrounds the dealership. However, employees believe dogs may get in through a narrow gap underneath. The dealership is moving locations next month.

Houston police encourage businesses in a similar situation to "target-harden" to make their property as difficult to access as possible.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.