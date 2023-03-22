Video shows crews saving family's dog 'Tizzie' after fire burns house in southwest Houston

Houston firefighters saved a family's pitbull mix from their burning home on Carew Street and it was all caught on video.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued a family's dog after their home caught fire in southwest Houston on Tuesday night.

Houston firefighters put the pitbull mix on a stretcher and provided first aid after saving it from the burning home on Carew Street.

Crews said they had a dog mask and provided oxygen to "Tizzie."

The family's neighbors took Tizzie to an emergency vet facility. The dog's condition is unknown.

The fire happened on Tuesday at about 10:55 p.m. near Beechnut and Bissonnet, which is not too far from Bayland Park.

Authorities said an adult and a child got out safely on their own.

Firefighters said the house was badly damaged and they are investigating how the fire started.

