Video shows crews saving family's dog 'Tizzie' after fire burns house in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued a family's dog after their home caught fire in southwest Houston on Tuesday night.
Houston firefighters put the pitbull mix on a stretcher and provided first aid after saving it from the burning home on Carew Street.
Crews said they had a dog mask and provided oxygen to "Tizzie."
The family's neighbors took Tizzie to an emergency vet facility. The dog's condition is unknown.
The fire happened on Tuesday at about 10:55 p.m. near Beechnut and Bissonnet, which is not too far from Bayland Park.
Authorities said an adult and a child got out safely on their own.
Firefighters said the house was badly damaged and they are investigating how the fire started.
