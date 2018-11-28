HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Law enforcement authorities from multiple agencies were moving in and out of the Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston this morning in their effort to find documents related to an ongoing sexual abuse investigation.
The Conroe Police Department, Texas Rangers, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, and other agencies executed a search warrant at 1700 San Jacinto.
The search warrant is connected to the Montgomery County investigation into Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, charged with four felony counts of indecency with a child.
A spokesperson for the Archdiocese says they are cooperating fully with the investigation, and issued the following statement:
"This morning, the District Attorney of Montgomery County executed a search warrant for records and information related to an ongoing investigation. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston continues to cooperate, as we have since the outset, with this process. In fact, consistent with Cardinal DiNardo's pledge of full cooperation, the information being sought was already being compiled.
The reporting of a "secret archives" is merely a Church term pertaining to confidential documents kept in a secure manner for the protection of the privacy of individuals - not unlike medical records.
Pending additional information or developments, the Archdiocese will have no further comment on this ongoing investigation."
According to a victims' advocacy group, four people have come forward, saying that La Rosa-Lopez sexually abused children while working at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe in the late 1990s to early 2000s. He's charged in two of those cases.
The victims in the case claim they reported the sex abuse at the time, but that leaders in the Catholic church did not report it to police.
La Rosa-Lopez was charged on September 10. He was booked into the Montgomery County jail on September 11, 2018, and was released on September 13, 2018, after making $375,000 bond.
The archdiocese contends this was not a raid and that it is cooperating fully with anything and everything for which the authorities are looking.
