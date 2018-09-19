PRIEST SEX ABUSE

Search warrant performed in case of Conroe priest accused of molesting teens

Search warrant related to priest accused of sexual abuse

By
SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is executing a search warrant related to the investigation of a priest accused of sexually molesting teens.

ABC13 was there last week when Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was released from the Montgomery County Jail.

La Rosa-Lopez was a former priest at Conroe's Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He's accused of sexually abusing two children almost 20 years ago. He's charged with four counts of indecency with a child.

EXCLUSIVE: 'I can't believe it's happening' Abuse accuser speaks after Conroe priest's arrest

ABC13's Mayra Moreno spoke exclusively with one of the accusers in the Conroe sex abuse scandal after a priest's arrest.


Today's search warrant is being executed at the Shalom Center off Morgan Drive in Splendora. The DA's office believes this is where La Rosa-Lopez received mental health treatment in the early to mid-2000's.

It's not clear what evidence is being collected.

Marla Carter is following the story and will have a live report this afternoon on ABC13 Eyewitness News.

