SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is executing a search warrant related to the investigation of a priest accused of sexually molesting teens.
ABC13 was there last week when Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was released from the Montgomery County Jail.
La Rosa-Lopez was a former priest at Conroe's Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He's accused of sexually abusing two children almost 20 years ago. He's charged with four counts of indecency with a child.
Today's search warrant is being executed at the Shalom Center off Morgan Drive in Splendora. The DA's office believes this is where La Rosa-Lopez received mental health treatment in the early to mid-2000's.
It's not clear what evidence is being collected.
