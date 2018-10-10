The 15 Catholic dioceses in Texas will release the names of clergy accused of sexually abusing a minor from 1950 until present.During a meeting in Austin, the Texas bishops agreed to jointly release the names as part of an "ongoing work to protect children from sexual abuse and promote healing and a restoration of trust in the Church.""This is an action in response to the faithful's call for greater accountability and transparency. Every bishop in our state has made a statement expressing his concern for all who have been hurt, and I want to express my personal sorrow at such fundamental violations of trust that have happened. We are completely committed to eradicating the evil of sexual abuse in the church and promoting healing among the faithful and those injured by this crime," said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston.All dioceses are expected to release the names by Jan. 31, 2019, according to the release.The 15 dioceses participating in the project are Galveston-Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Laredo, Lubbock, San Angelo, Tyler and Victoria.