Harris Co. judge facing family violence charge declines to recuse himself from similar cases

A top Harris County Judge is being asked to step away from certain cases involving domestic violence after being accused of a similar crime, but court documents show he's refusing to do so.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County prosecutors have asked District Court Judge Frank Aguilar to recuse himself from at least seven domestic violence cases following his arrest for a domestic violence related assault.

The District Attorney's Office filed the motions in court last week, and shortly after, court documents show Judge Aguilar declined the requests.

Judge Aguilar was arrested in Galveston on New Year's Eve after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

Harris County Judge Frank Aguilar takes a week off after being accused of punching and stepping on his girlfriend's neck, according to an affidavit.

Court documents show Judge Aguilar allegedly hit his girlfriend multiple times and stepped on her neck.

"I think if there's a victim that knows this going into the courtroom, how are they going to feel that they're going to get justice?" Barbie Brashear asked.

Brashear is the Executive Director for the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council. She believes Judge Aguilar should be recused of all domestic violence cases.

"It's concerning to think that a judge who has been charged with something is going to see the same things coming into his courtroom," she said.

The recusal requests will be referred to the Eleventh Administrative Judicial Region of Texas to decide whether he will preside over them.

Judge Aguilar's attorney has not responded to our request for comment.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121, call AVDA at 713-224-9911, or see a list of resources from the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordination Council. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

