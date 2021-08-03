Disneyland Resort's 'Magic Key': Details of annual passholder replacement program unveiled

The Magic Key program "was informed and shaped by extensive consumer research and feedback from guests and fans" and includes four different types of passes, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
Each of the four passes will offer reservation-based admission to Disneyland, California Adventure, or both:
Parkgoers can visit Disneyland.com/MagicKey to view the Magic Key calendars and learn more about the program, including benefits, savings opportunities and special experiences.
Starting Aug. 25, Magic Key holders will be able to use the theme park reservation system to make reservations in advance on available dates and be able to hold a certain number of upcoming reservations, depending on the pass type.
Charter members who join the program within the first 66 days (a nod to Disneyland's 66th anniversary) will receive a special welcome package that will include items such as a branded pin, celebratory button and magnet.
A Magic Key portal is expected to be added to the Disneyland app.
A monthly payment plan will be offered exclusively for California residents who are 18 or older. For Southern California residents, and after a down payment, Magic Key passes start at $399 or $19/month for 12 months.
Passes will be available for purchase through Disneyland.com and the app, which will include an interactive admission calendar for individual pass types to view reservation availability and book park reservations.
Disneyland ended its previous annual passholder program earlier this year while the park was still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
