Haunted Mansion gets reopening date, with virtual queue system added

The fan favorite Haunted Mansion ride now has an official reopening date as Halloween and Dia de Muertos celebrations return to the park.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Halloween may be about four months away but the celebrations at the Disneyland Resort are kicking off later this summer, including the return of a beloved ride.

Starting August 23, guests can enjoy the return of Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland, which will be available via virtual queue only when it reopens. The ride has been closed since earlier this year for renovations.

Jack Skellington and the Halloween Town denizens have put a spell on the eerie estate with the merry makeover inspired by "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas." At the center of the frightful fte's ballroom scene is the gingerbread house and this year's confection will feature an all-new design.

Meanwhile, Mickey's Trick and Treat show will make its debut and will be offered daily at California Adventure. The interactive show encourages younger guests to join in a not-so-spooky sing and dance-along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Guests will also enjoy spirited seasonal décor, Halloween-themed attractions, enchanting entertainment, specialty treats, new costumes and more.

Tickets for the Oogie Boogie Bash will be available for purchase at 9 a.m. PT on Disneyland.com beginning on the below dates:

Inspire Magic Key holders (a limited amount of tickets for pre-sale) | June 25, 2024

All Magic Key holders (a limited amount of tickets for pre-sale) | June 26, 2024

All guests | June 27, 2024

Another beloved fall favorite, Plaza de la Familia, returns to honor Día de Muertos with colorful decorations, lively entertainment and family activities for all ages, such as the "Árbol de la Vida" (Tree of Life) photo location and memory wall. Paradise Garden Grill returns with a limited-time menu inspired by Mexican cuisine with selections like al pastor tacos.

This year's heartwarming show will celebrate "Coco" with a new name and storyline, along with newly designed costumes.

Plaza de la Familia will be available through November 2.

Día de Muertos, Plaza de la Familia. (via Disney Parks and Resorts)

Mickey's Trick and Treat (via Disney Parks and Resorts)

Halloween Time. (via Disney Parks and Resorts)

Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.