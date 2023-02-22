Disneyland warns riders to follow safety rules on Guardians ride amid dangerous TikTok trend

Disney's California Adventure is opening a new 'Guardians of the Galaxy'-themed free-fall ride to replace the old Tower of Terror.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland has installed new warnings on its "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride as a dangerous new TikTok trend encourages riders to bypass safety protocols.

Some videos on the popular social media site have encouraged riders on the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! ride to loosen or improperly secure their seatbelts to increase "air-time" during the free-fall portion of the attraction.

The video in the player above is a report from the 2017 opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

Disneyland says this practice is unsafe and violates the park's rules. There have been multiple instances recently of unsafe behavior on the ride, Disneyland officials say. Those who flout the safety rules can be kicked out of Disneyland.

The new signs installed this week read: "Keep seat belt securely fastened and tight against the waist. Failure to follow instructions may result in being asked to leave the park."

The Guardians ride opened in 2017 at California Adventure, replacing the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.