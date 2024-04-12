Disney on Ice skates into Houston with brand-new 'Magic in the Stars' show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Want to do something magical this weekend?

Nearly 60 of your favorite Disney characters skated into town Thursday for the Houston premiere of their newest show, Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars.

The adventure features Mickey Mouse and friends, along with some of your favorite characters from Disney's animated musical "Wish," "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Frozen 2," "The Princess and The Frog," and more.

The all-new show features cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, stunts and many special effects.

PHOTOS: Scenes from 'Disney on Ice presents Magic in the Stars'

Eyewitness News anchor Jeff Ehling got the chance to catch up with figure skater Marie Hanford, who portrays Moana on the ice.

Hanford, a gold medalist in U.S. Figure Skating's Moves in the Field, has been skating with Feld Entertainment and Disney on Ice since 2016.

You can watch our full interview with Marie in the video above.

The show runs now through Sunday. We found tickets for as low as $20 at DisneyonIce.com

NRG Stadium is located at One NRG Park, in Houston.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC13.