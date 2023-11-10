Stars from 'Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero' shared some behind the scenes secrets ahead of this weekend's performances in Houston.

'Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero' takes over Houston's NRG Stadium this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mickey Mouse and stars from the newest Disney on Ice show, "Find Your Hero," are taking over NRG Stadium this weekend.

The new show invites audiences to discover what it truly means to be a hero, and features a medley of classic and modern Disney tales.

Performers Ida Sjolin and Quentin Lourenco-Aubry, who portray Rapunzel and Flynn from "Tangled," joined ABC13 in studio Thursday to give us a behind-the-scenes look at this new Feld Entertainment production.

"You can expect something for everyone," Sjolin said. "We have some of the older classics like 'The Little Mermaid' and 'Beauty and the Beast,' and then of course we have some of the newer favorites, like 'Moana,' and 'Frozen,' and now the newest one, 'Encanto.'"

"Oh, you absolutely feel the energy," Lourenco-Aubrey added. "It's always like such a rush when we hear the audience singing, all the kids singing the same time and reacting to everything we do on the ice."

Sjolin also told ABC13 about some of the surprises in store for audiences this weekend.

"We do have some magical transitions in the show," she said. "When Ariel gets her legs, she ascends to the sky in a 30-feet aerial act called 'The Spanish Web.'"

The show runs now through Sunday. We found tickets for as low as $25 at DisneyonIce.com

NRG Stadium is located at One NRG Park, in Houston.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC13.