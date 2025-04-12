'Disney on Ice' arrives in Houston this weekend

Two of the stars of "Disney on Ice" stopped by the ABC13 and are ready to get people up and dancing to the beat as their favorite characters slide by on the ice.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two of the stars of "Disney on Ice" stopped by the ABC13 news stream at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Chesnee Vincent, who plays Ariel, and Joshua Santillan, who plays Prince Eric, told ABC13 that the performance will feature something new: DJ Mickey Mouse!

The pair tell Eyewitness News that the whole idea behind the show is to get people up and dancing to the beat as their favorite characters slide by on the ice.

For Santillan, this is a bit of a homecoming. When he was younger, his family lived in The Woodlands, and he was a cast member in the Galleria Christmas show.

"I was like 5, 6, 7 years old here in the area. I saw 'Disney on Ice.' I don't remember the whole show, but I remember 'The Little Mermaid' and I remember really loving it and now I am here performing it," Santillan said.

Vincent added she has been on the ice since she was just 7 years old, and it takes years of practice and dedication to make it in the Disney on Ice lineup.

The pair will travel across the country with about 50 other performers and dozens more technical staff members as they bring the Magic of Walt Disney to an arena near you.

The show at NRG started on Thursday and runs through Sunday night.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, X and Instagram.