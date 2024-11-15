See 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' come to life at NRG Stadium this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Something magical is happening over at NRG Stadium, and if you're a Disney fan, you'll want to pay attention.

Thursday night, Disney on Ice skated into Houston with its new show, "Frozen & Encanto."

For the first time ever, fans can see both of these animated features come to life as you've never seen them before.

This weekend's show features world-class ice skating, aerial stunts and dozens of characters, from Olaf to the entire Family Madrigal.

Mickey Mouse and friends will also be on hand to help celebrate this big event for the whole family.

The show runs through Sunday night. For more information and tickets, visit DisneyOnIce.com.

