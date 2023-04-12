WATCH LIVE

This annual pop-up chic boutique doesn't have to break the bank when buying designer clothes

The boutique offers the public four days of exciting shopping, offering designer clothing and accessories.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 11:59PM
Fashionistas can guiltlessly shop this annual pop-up chic boutique. Here's why not-so-big spending on designer goods is actually your contribution to the community.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the biggest events for fashion bargain hunters in Houston begins Wednesday night.

The annual Salvation Army "Reflection on Style" Chic Boutique has high-end clothing from donors, including new clothes with tags!

New and gently used clothing and accessories are sold at more than 90% off the retail prices. All the proceeds go toward Salvation Army programs.

A men's section is a new addition to this year's showroom, as well as high-end linens.

"This is our 19th year, and it's such a steal. We sell designer clothes and new clothes still with the tags on it at 10 cents on the dollar. I mean it is a bargain basement price here," Mary Maxey, "Reflections in Style" co-chair, said.

VIP shopping is on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a $20 donation. The boutique is open the rest of the week, April 13-15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at no charge.

The pop-up boutique is located at 5125 Richmond Ave., at the Best Buy Shopping Center.

