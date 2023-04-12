This annual pop-up chic boutique doesn't have to break the bank when buying designer clothes

Fashionistas can guiltlessly shop this annual pop-up chic boutique. Here's why not-so-big spending on designer goods is actually your contribution to the community.

The boutique offers the public four days of exciting shopping, offering designer clothing and accessories.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the biggest events for fashion bargain hunters in Houston begins Wednesday night.

The annual Salvation Army "Reflection on Style" Chic Boutique has high-end clothing from donors, including new clothes with tags!

New and gently used clothing and accessories are sold at more than 90% off the retail prices. All the proceeds go toward Salvation Army programs.

A men's section is a new addition to this year's showroom, as well as high-end linens.

"This is our 19th year, and it's such a steal. We sell designer clothes and new clothes still with the tags on it at 10 cents on the dollar. I mean it is a bargain basement price here," Mary Maxey, "Reflections in Style" co-chair, said.

VIP shopping is on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a $20 donation. The boutique is open the rest of the week, April 13-15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at no charge.

The pop-up boutique is located at 5125 Richmond Ave., at the Best Buy Shopping Center.