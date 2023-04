Officials said several people were checked out and treated at the scene. The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the blast.

1 hospitalized after blast at dairy factory reported near Texas Panhandle

DIMMITT, Texas (KTRK) -- An explosion near the Texas Panhandle sent one person to the hospital Monday night, authorities said.

It happened at a dairy factory at about 7:20 p.m. in Dimmitt, which is north of Lubbock.

Officials said several people were checked out and treated at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the explosion.

SEE ALSO: Ohio metal factory explosion kills 1, injures over a dozen others