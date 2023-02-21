Ohio metal factory explosion kills 1, injures over a dozen others

One person was killed and over a dozen were injured Monday in an explosion at an Ohio metal plant, local officials said.

OAKWOOD, Ohio -- One person was killed and more than a dozen were injured on Monday after an explosion at a manufacturing plant in Ohio caused fires, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The explosion happened shortly after 2 p.m. at I. Schumann & Co., which manufactures brass and bronze alloy, located in Oakwood, Ohio, according to ABC News Cleveland affiliate WEWS.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by Monday afternoon.

There were "multiple burn victims" from inside the plant taken to the hospital, Bedford Heights Police Department Sgt. Robert Majer told ABC News.

According to WEWS, 14 people were injured in the explosion, one critically.

One person, a 46-year-old man, later died, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Debris from the explosion damaged several vehicles at a parking lot across the street from the plant, Oakwood Village Fire Capt. Brian DiRocco told reporters on Monday. Injuries stemmed from the fire and not the flying debris, according to DiRocco.

According to DiRocco, one person was pulled from the debris and received medical attention at the scene. The person's condition is unknown.

I. Schumann & Co. did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.