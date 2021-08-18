Katy Mills is future home to Texas' first construction theme park

The video above is from an ABC13 feature story on Katy Mills' evolution. You can get more details on that evolution here.

KATY, Texas -- Katy will be the home of Dig World-Texas' first all-ages, construction-themed adventure park-in a "few months," according to an Aug. 18 announcement from Dig World. The 3.5-acre park will feature real, heavy construction equipment-such as excavators, skid steers, UTVs, and more-for both adults and children to operate.Located near Katy Mills, the attraction is expected to host 100,000 guests in its first year, according to the statement."At Katy Mills, we are committed to growing, evolving, and supporting what the community needs," said Lisa Connolly, Katy Mills' director of marketing and business development. "Dig World will surely enhance the family-friendly offerings of Katy Mills, providing a fun place for families to spend time together during their visit to the center."According to the statement, Dig World will be a destination for field trips, community events, birthday parties, corporate outings, and more."We want to create memorable experiences for families that last a lifetime as well as educate the next generation about construction and all the possibilities that surround that industry," founder Jacob Robinson said.The park will also feature a playground, a gem-mining station, and a turf field with yard games. A partnership with Mustang Cat will facilitate the park's equipment, the statement said."We look forward to partnering with Dig World as they showcase our heavy equipment in a hands-on experience for the entire family," Mustang Cat President Sam Tucker said.The park, which does not yet have an opening date, will be built by Box T Construction and developed by Trivium Advisors.