New Katy theme park 'Dig World' closes for second grand opening

After holding its grand opening on Thursday, Dig World said in an update on Instagram that they're going to have a grand opening re-do.
"Due to some machine capacity, we will be closed this weekend and will send out updates in the next few days about our Re-Grand Opening. We strive to provide the absolute best guest experience, and right now we aren't able to do that. And we own it! We apologize, but Dig World will come back better than ever. "
This is the first heavy construction equipment-themed amusement park in Texas.
The theme park said that those who purchased a ticket for this weekend should be receiving an email from them to re-schedule.
When it reopens, kids and adults of all ages can "safely operate real, heavy construction equipment," according to the Dig World Website.
The park's other attractions include a gem-mining station, yard games, playground and picnic pavilion.
The site states that Dig World can host field trips, community events, birthday parties, corporate outings and much more.
The park operates on 2-hour passes and only accepts cashless payments. Tickets cost $24.95 for a pass, and kids under 32" get in for free.
You can make a reservation online or walk-up in person. You will have to sign a waiver for each person before purchasing tickets.
Dig World has also established an educational partnership with Texas A&M University's Department of Construction Science.
"The Department of Construction Science is excited to partner with Dig World to create an educational partnership, where future generations can experience and learn about the dynamic construction industry," said Dr. Patrick Suermann, Professor and Department Head.
Dig World is located at the Katy Mills Mall, off I-10, adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Parking for Dig World lies within the mall parking lot and is free anywhere.
The park hours are expected to be Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. once they reopen again.
