homicide

Dickinson man dies in front yard shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Dickinson man dies in front yard shooting

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died early Thursday after he was shot during a confrontation outside a home in west Dickinson.

Doorbell video showed a confrontation between the victim and the shooter, according to Dickinson police.

Dispatchers received several calls about gunfire in the 1500 block of Deats Road around 9:50 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the victim, a man in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to the groin area when they arrived, police said.

The man was taken to Clear Lake Hospital where he later died.

It wasn't clear what led to the confrontation and no suspect description was immediately released.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dickinsonhomicide investigationhomicidegun violenceshootingman killedman shotdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man reported missing found dead in back of truck in SW Houston
Family pleads for tips that will catch loved one's killer
Man shot to death outside Houston gas station, 2 others injured
Judge sets bond at $250,000 in Pasadena attacks case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in W Houston chase that ended in fiery crash
Family forced waitresses at bar to perform sex acts, feds say
Driver injured in early morning West Loop shooting
Mom accused of causing 6-year-old's overdose for insurance payout
Dad says mom accused of overdosing son was 'thirsty for money'
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
2 dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
Show More
Sunny and nice Friday, a few raindrops Easter weekend
Officers could have ended George Floyd's restraint, duty sergeant says: Live coverage
7 Texas officers fired following death of Black jail inmate
500 unaccompanied migrant girls to arrive in Houston today
5 parents suing Katy ISD over district's mask mandate
More TOP STORIES News