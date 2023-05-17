Three firefighters were hospitalized after putting out a fire at a historical house on Park Avenue in Dickinson, officials say.

3 firefighters hospitalized after putting out fire at historical house in Dickinson, officials say

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three firefighters were hospitalized while trying to put out a fire at the oldest house in Dickinson, which officials believe was sparked by a lightning strike on Tuesday.

Investigators now confirm the home is the Nicholstone House, located in the 5000 block of Park Avenue along the edge of Dickinson Bayou.

Keith Morgan, the Dickinson volunteer fire chief, said it was a historical house built by Ebenezer Nichols and remained in the family for more than 170 years.

First responders spent hours at the scene putting out the flames. Authorities told Eyewitness News that three firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries.

So far, two of the firefighters have been released, and a third is being monitored for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews said nobody inside the home was hurt. As of 6 p.m., crews were working on hot spots at the house.