Murdered teen's uncle who was involved in courtroom brawl returns to face judge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The uncle of a murdered teenage girl who was involved in a court brawl during her killer's sentencing was back in court Tuesday to face charges over that fight.

Last week, the uncle of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez, Gerardo Machado, started punching Frank DeLeon Jr., who agreed to spend 45 years in prison for the January 2022 murder.

The mothers of both DeLeon and the murder victim also got into the brawl last week. This was after Diamond's mother called DeLeon a monster, saying his mother, who was in the gallery, had raised him to be that way. Investigators believe Diamond was gunned down by then-boyfriend DeLeon after she found out he was cheating.

Machado is now charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant after his involvement in last week's brawl.

During that same brawl, a man in a separate case managed to escape his leg shackles and walk out of the courthouse, taking advantage that deputies were distracted. He was arrested days later at a motel.

Machado's attorney, Matthew R. Perez, said the Harris County District Attorney's Office intends to recuse itself from the case, and a special prosecutor will be brought in to work on it.

ABC13 reached out to the district attorney's office on its possible recusal from this case but has not heard back.

Perez said the victim's family confronted what they called a monster last week, adding that they are asking for prayers from the public.

