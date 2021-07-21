Houston lands large-scale Dia de los Muertos event

Houston! For the first time ever, we'll be celebrating #DiaDeLosMuertos this Nov. 6 with a festival at @HoustonTX City Hall and an evening parade through @DowntownHouston. Couldn't be more excited to showcase this wonderful tradition on such a big stage in the heart of #Houston. pic.twitter.com/ssEpg1tyhQ — Robert Gallegos (@RobertGallegos_) July 21, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big event will be coming to Houston this fall for Dia de los Muertos, known as Day of the Dead. It's a Mexican tradition where loved ones who have passed away are honored and remembered.Councilmember Robert Gallegos, who represents the downtown and East End area, announcing they got the green light to host a festival and parade to celebrate the holiday.It will be happening Saturday, Nov. 6. The festival will be held at city hall followed by a big parade with floats.Gallegos shared his excitement on Twitter saying he's excited to showcase the wonderful tradition on such a big stage in the heart of Houston.The organizer of the event, Mauricio Navarro, started the tradition in Dallas. He said he's excited to bring it to his hometown of Houston and said everyone should expect a big celebration for all to enjoy.