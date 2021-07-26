Houston Texans now willing to trade QB Deshaun Watson, sources say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10456797" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DESHAUN WATSON ALLEGATIONS: The high-profile attorney who has filed at least seven civil lawsuits against the star Texans QB reveals more legal movement is coming. WARNING: Graphic details contained in the video.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans, after initially insisting they would not trade Deshaun Watson, shifted their stance on the quarterback's trade availability earlier this offseason and have been willing to field offers from interested teams, sources confirmed to ESPN.The Texans already have had preliminary discussions with other teams about Watson, who reported to training camp Sunday, but don't feel they have received a serious offer, according to sources.Although the talks have not reached a significant stage as of Monday morning, the Texans are willing to trade Watson before the start of the season if they find the right match, according to sources.The Texans' price for Watson has been a combination of five high draft picks and starting-caliber players, two league executives told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.Although Watson reported to training camp Sunday morning, he made it clear to those in the building that his desire to be traded had not changed, a source said. Had Watson not reported to camp, he would have been fined $50,000 per day.Watson's personal QB coach, Quincy Avery, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday that he expected Watson to be traded soon after reporting to camp."I'm 100% sure he'll be traded at some point in the coming future," Avery said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "I think the Texans have made the decision to move on. He doesn't want to be there, they're ready to move on; all they're waiting for is fair market value for him, and they'll get a lot."This comes after an offseason during which Watson first asked to be traded in January after the team hired Nick Caserio as their general manager. Less than two months later, the first of 23 civil lawsuits was filed against Watson. The now-22 active lawsuits allege sexual assault and inappropriate behavior against the Texans quarterback.The Texans' first training camp practice is Monday.