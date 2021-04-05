Houston Texans

Buzbee to reveal 'important and significant developments' in Deshaun Watson case Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Report concerning Deshaun Watson filed with HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston attorney Tony Buzbee will hold a press conference Tuesday to address "important and significant developments" in the lawsuits filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The press conference will be held at noon at the Chase Tower downtown.

The Houston Police Department said a report had been filed against Watson, according to a tweet posted on Friday. HPD is now conducting an investigation into the case.



HPD also added that it "will not comment further during the investigative process."

READ MORE: Report concerning Deshaun Watson filed with HPD

A total of 21 civil lawsuits have been filed against Watson, according to Buzbee.

Buzbee first announced on Sunday, March 21, that he would be "submitting affidavits and evidence from several women" the next day.

Buzbee also said he will request that a grand jury consider the evidence and determine whether charges should be brought against Watson by the state of Texas. A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said last week that it would be "inappropriate" for the DA's office to comment on the lawsuits against Watson.

Rusty Hardin, who is representing Watson, responded to HPD's announcement on Friday with the following statement:

"We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

Watson is accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.

RELATED: Timeline of every lawsuit filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Eighteen professional massage therapists have come out in support of the Texans quarterback, saying the allegations were not consistent with the experiences they've had with the star athlete.

Watson has publicly denied any wrongdoing, and Hardin said last week that he believes "any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false."

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsexual misconductespnlawsuithouston texanssexual harassmentsexual assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Houston Police investigating report concerning Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson
Report concerning Deshaun Watson filed with HPD
Excuse not to send Watson evidence is Buzbee's 'lamest,' lawyer says
18 massage therapists come out in support of Deshaun Watson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man picking up family shot to death during robbery at Marq-E
Trial in George Floyd's death to turn to ex-cop's training | LIVE
California is coming to Texas! Why more people moving here
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Troy Finner officially begins his role as HPD chief today
Houston reaches 100 homicides in 2021 after pregnant woman shot
TX pastor in need of lung transplant after contracting virus
Show More
Crash victim grateful to rescuers who helped him and his family
Axe-wielding man leads police on chase in stolen vehicle
Houston VA vaccinating all veterans, caregivers and spouses
4.0 magnitude earthquake felt near Los Angeles
Dense Fog Advisory issued, here's what else you can expect
More TOP STORIES News