Buzbee to reveal 'important and significant developments' in Deshaun Watson case Tuesday

The Houston Police Department said a report had been filed against Watson, according to a tweet posted on Friday. HPD is now conducting an investigation into the case.
HPD also added that it "will not comment further during the investigative process."
A total of 21 civil lawsuits have been filed against Watson, according to Buzbee.
Buzbee first announced on Sunday, March 21, that he would be "submitting affidavits and evidence from several women" the next day.
Buzbee also said he will request that a grand jury consider the evidence and determine whether charges should be brought against Watson by the state of Texas. A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said last week that it would be "inappropriate" for the DA's office to comment on the lawsuits against Watson.
Rusty Hardin, who is representing Watson, responded to HPD's announcement on Friday with the following statement:
"We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."
Watson is accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.
Eighteen professional massage therapists have come out in support of the Texans quarterback, saying the allegations were not consistent with the experiences they've had with the star athlete.
Watson has publicly denied any wrongdoing, and Hardin said last week that he believes "any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false."
ESPN contributed to this report.